Axil named finalist in two categories at Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Axil, based in Corby, is proud to announce that they have been named a finalist in the Scale Up Business of the Year and Employer of the Year categories at the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards.

As the UK's largest and most prestigious business awards programme, this recognition highlights the significant achievements and dedication to excellence in both business growth and employee satisfaction.

Celebrating Excellence and Innovation

The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards celebrate the finest achievements across all industries, championing sustainability, diversity, equality, and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

As finalists, Axil joins a select group of businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance, resilience, and innovation, particularly in a challenging economic landscape. Named in two categories, this recognition highlights their commitment to scaling operations and creating an outstanding workplace culture.

MD Ed Pigg said, "We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as finalists for both Scale Up Business of the Year and Employer of the Year. This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team. We strive to create an environment where our employees thrive, and our business grows sustainably. Being acknowledged on such a prestigious platform validates our efforts and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

Key Milestones and Achievements

Axil's journey to the finals in these prestigious awards shows their remarkable progress and achievements over the past year.

· Revenue Growth: Expanded customer base by 25% and increased client spend by 80% in 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Team Expansion: Grown from 34 to over 200 employees in six years.

· Employee Satisfaction: Named one of The Sunday Times' ‘Best Places to Work’ in 2024.

· Innovation: Advanced waste management and process improvements with clients.

Commenting on the support Axil has received, Ed Pigg said, "We are immensely proud of our team's efforts and deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our customers, partners, and supply chain. Our dedicated and energetic team, combining experience with fresh perspectives, has made this achievement possible. While growth is challenging, we remain committed to supporting those who got us here.”

About the Awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards are the UK's largest business awards, celebrating ambition, sustainability, and innovation across all industries. This year, there has been an unprecedented number of entries, making it especially exciting for Axil to be finalists in not just one, but two categories.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Axil plans to continue growing and innovating. The company is committed to expanding its services, entering new markets, and maintaining its status as an employer of choice. Axil will focus on using cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, including advanced recycling and recovery strategies, to drive further success.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony on November 12, 2024, at Grosvenor House Hotel in London.