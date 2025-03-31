Axil announces strategic partnership with TowerBrook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Axil, headquartered in Corby, has received a majority investment from TowerBrook, marking a significant milestone in its growth. This partnership reinforces Axil’s position as a leader in sustainable waste management, enhancing innovation and delivering greater value to clients while creating long-term opportunities for employees, customers, and suppliers.

Axil provides cutting-edge waste management solutions that help businesses reduce waste, improve recycling rates, and cut costs.

The company partners with some of the UK’s biggest brands: CBRE, Beko Europe, Lush, LEVC, and BMW Group across manufacturing and critical services, delivering tailored, compliant, and sustainable waste strategies. Axil delivers expert waste management across a range of sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Food, Manufacturing, and Pharmaceutical industries, transforming waste into value.

TowerBrook, a purpose-driven international investment firm, focuses on supporting high-growth, high-impact businesses. Their investment in Axil aligns with their commitment to responsible ownership and sustainability.

Edward Pigg, Managing Director at Axil, said: “We’re excited to welcome TowerBrook as our partner. Their engagement and shared vision for improving environmental performance make them a great fit for Axil’s future. This investment supports our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers while creating new opportunities for our employees and supply chain partners.”

Tom Redpath, Head of Europe at TowerBrook Delta, added: “Axil exemplifies the kind of high-growth, high-impact business we seek to support. Their innovative waste solutions help businesses cut waste, boost recycling, and lower costs. We are looking forward to partnering with a team that is dedicated to sustainability, operational excellence, and long-term growth.”

This partnership ensures Axil remains focused on its people, offering career development and progression opportunities. Customers remain at the heart of its operations, with continued commitment to tailored and sustainable waste solutions. Suppliers will also benefit from increased collaboration and growth opportunities.

With TowerBrook’s backing, Axil is set to expand its services, enhance innovation, and strengthen relationships with all stakeholders, driving smarter waste management solutions for a more sustainable future.