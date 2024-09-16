Axil and Versalift partner to drive sustainability in manufacturing to new heights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Axil and Versalift United Kingdom Limited, both based in Northamptonshire, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at significantly enhancing environmental performance across Versalift’s operations. This collaboration aims to unify processes, drive innovation, and ensure a culture of environmental responsibility.

The five-year contract between Axil, experts in total waste management, and Versalift, the world’s largest manufacturer of vehicle-mounted platforms, will focus on increasing recycling, reuse, and circularity. This initiative aims to deliver substantial environmental benefits and added value through rebates, including baling cardboard, improving hazardous waste processes, and repurposing discarded van bodies.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Waste Management: Addressing various waste streams with improved segregation, infrastructure, and signage to meet sustainability goals.

Addressing various waste streams with improved segregation, infrastructure, and signage to meet sustainability goals. ISO 14001 Compliance: Supporting Versalift in ISO 14001 standards and improving waste disposal methods.

Supporting Versalift in ISO 14001 standards and improving waste disposal methods. Data Transparency: Axil’s bespoke portal for real-time data to monitor, measure and enhance waste management across the site.

Versalift, the world’s largest vehicle mounted platform manufacturer.

Versalift’s commitment to environmental responsibility is reflected in its ongoing efforts to build strong relationships within its supply chain, aiming to mitigate environmental impact through innovative waste management solutions. The introduction of new waste segregation systems, infrastructure, and comprehensive signage will engage every employee in supporting Versalift’s sustainability objectives.

"Partnering with Axil allows us to take a significant step forward in our sustainability journey,"said James Heminsley, Engineering Compliance Manager at Versalift."Their expertise in waste management will help us not only meet but exceed our environmental goals, ensuring that we operate responsibly and efficiently."

Axil’s extensive experience in managing diverse and challenging waste streams positions them as the ideal partner for Versalift. Their innovative solutions and commitment to reducing environmental impact align perfectly with Versalift's dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices.