Axil achieves gold standard with EcoVadis
This milestone places Axil in the top 5% of companies worldwide, across all industries, from over 150,000 companies assessed - a leap from last year’s Silver Medal.
Global Recognition: Moving from top 9% to top 5%, joining leading global brands.
Industry Leadership: Scoring 40% above the waste management sector average.
Excellence Across All Areas: “Advanced” ratings in all four assessment themes - Environment, Labour, Procurement, and Ethics.
EcoVadis, trusted by organisations in 175 countries, evaluates companies based on international standards like the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. Achieving Gold reflects Axil’s unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility and ethical business practices.
Leading the Way in Sustainability
With sustainability at its core, Axil partners with customers across the UK to transform waste management through innovative solutions that drive both environmental and financial savings. Since 2018 Axil has seen over £40m million in revenue growth, partnering with leading brands like CBRE, Beko Europe, Lush, LEVC, and BMW Group to deliver tailored solutions across diverse sectors.
A Team Effort Behind the Gold
Reflecting on this achievement, Gina Rudkin, Head of Sustainability and Zero Waste, said: “After earning Silver last year, we’re thrilled that the advancements we have made in just 12 months have elevated us to Gold. When we decided to go for this in 2023, we set our sights on Bronze and reaching this point so quickly has exceeded all our expectations.
We completed our first evaluation in 2023 proactively, ahead of any client request or obligation, to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. This Gold award is testament to the culture at Axil and the incredible dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to support our customers’ CSR, Sustainability, and ESG goals. It’s a proud moment for us and we’re committed to going even further.”
Setting the Standard for Sustainability
Axil’s Gold Medal reinforces its position as a sustainability leader in the waste management sector. This recognition strengthens Axil’s ability to align with the ESG and CSR goals of its customers, providing transparency and making Axil the supplier of choice for businesses committed to sustainability.
Sustainability Embedded in Everything We Do
Earlier this year, Axil published its second sustainability report, highlighting:
· Key achievements in people, products, planet, and net-zero initiatives.
· Mapping activities to 10 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) they directly impact or influence through partnerships.
· Governance processes that ensure sustainability is integral to all operations.