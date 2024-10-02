Awards finalist takes the wheel of Operations for Northants buses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hayden Mustafa has now taken on the role of Operations Manager of Stagecoach East’s Bedford depot, which runs services into Northamptonshire, as well as other key locations through the region, such as Luton, Hitchin, Stevenage, Milton Keynes, and Oxford.
Hayden has extensive experience at Stagecoach East, having previously been Operations Manager at Peterborough, and will aim to bring the skills he has developed to his new role.
He has also been shortlisted as a Finalist in the Rising Star category at the Route One Awards, and his then Peterborough depot has been shortlisted in the Small/Medium Bus Operator of the Year category. The winners will be announced in November.
He has always put a priority on establishing a reliable and growing network, whilst sponsoring outreach work into the local community and working to improve his colleagues’ health and wellbeing.
Hayden said: “Taking on the role of Operations Manager in such a busy and exciting region is a wonderful opportunity to serve our local community. The depot is a vital travel hub to villages, towns and cities across the region, and this is a responsibility that I take very seriously.
“I am excited about the prospects for the depot and look forward to playing a key role in providing the outstanding local infrastructure network that our customers require.”
Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, added: “Hayden is an empathetic and capable leader who brings some excellent ideas for development. We are delighted to have him join the depot and I look forward to continuing to work together into the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.