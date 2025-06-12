Awards finalist spot for Northants company highlights outstanding achievement in sustainability

A Northants company has clinched an awards finalist spot for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability at this year’s Construction News Specialist Awards 2025.

See Limited, a group holding company responsible for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels in the UK built environment industry, has been recognised for its outstanding achievement and leadership in decarbonisation and reducing emissions across the organisation’s own activities.

The company has also been acknowledged for its work with architects, construction teams and designers to enable them to use sustainable products in their projects. This includes SanFoot® Real Wood Veneer, an environmentally-friendly wood wallcovering, and BioCarbon Laminates, the UK's first zero-carbon driven laminate, which were used in high profile projects for The Londoner Hotel, Stansted Airport and JFK Airport.

As part of its green agenda, See Limited have also implemented a range of sustainable practices, including:

Championing a sustainable product portfolio, including their own BioCarbon range, consisting of BioCarbon Laminates for commercial washroom applications and BioCarbon Worktops for kitchen environments. BioCarbon has Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) credentials which transparently communicates the environmental impact of the material over its full life cycle Cradle-to Grave

Working with environmental consultants to commission an Annual Carbon Footprint Report

Forming an internal Environmental Social Governance Team which uses the findings of the Annual Carbon Report to implement initiatives to further reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year

Partnering with More Trees to plant trees all over the world. For every order of Pura® NFC (weatherproof cladding for the exterior of buildings), they plant 20 trees.

This latest award finalist spot follows hot on the tails of See Limited winning the Gold Award for Business Innovation at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in May. They have also been announced as a finalist for the Carbon Reduction Champion award category at the Construction News Awards 2025.

“2024 was an amazing year of four award-wins for our sustainability efforts. So, to see us picking up awards and finalist spots already this year, is phenomenal,” said Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited.

“We are truly honoured to be selected as a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability award category for the Construction News Specialist Awards.

“Here at See Limited we take great strides in leading by example when it comes to reducing carbon on construction projects, as well as in our day-to-day business operations. We will continue to champion and support others within our supply chain to do the same.”

The winners of all 23 categories will be officially announced at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday 2nd September at The Royal Lancaster, London.

To view the full list of finalists at the Construction News Specialist Awards, visit https://specialistsawards.constructionnews.co.uk/2025/en/page/shortlist-2025