Award-winning regional accountancy practice backs its community

An award-winning firm of Chartered Accountants has excelled in its professional endeavours this year and taken significant strides to give back to the Northamptonshire community.

Elsby & Co has had a busy year launching new services to benefit its clients but has also found the time to help county businesses by organising affordable networking events and helping its staff to support good causes close to their hearts.

Next month, the firm will stage its fifth networking event of the year – a Mince Pie Meet Up – which will give Northamptonshire businesses the opportunity to forge new relationships over coffee and festive treats.

Co-founder Clare Elsby said: “People networking with us can expect professional but relaxed events which bring local firms together so they can meet potential connections to help them grow their business.

Business leaders combine networking with walking at one of Elsby & Co’s popular ‘Netwalking’ events

“These events are part of our ongoing commitment to support local businesses and the communities that our team serves.

“We had a lovely networking lunch at Pizzeria Venezia in Rushden and a fantastic business brunch at The Kitchen at Whites of Earls Barton and have also run ‘Netwalks’ in Moulton and Ringstead which were very popular.

“It’s been fantastic to see dozens of businesses from across the county at our events and we’d encourage businesses that have not joined us so far to book on to our Mince Pie Meet Up in December.”

Elsby & Co, which employs more than 60 accounting professionals at its offices in Sywell and Rushden, has also supported Northamptonshire organisations this year through its Community Fund Initiative.

Every year, it invites all its employees to nominate a charity or good cause that they would like to see receive a donation of up to £100 from the fund.

This year, it has supported a wide variety of causes, including local football teams, a young boy from Rushden who needed an all-terrain wheelchair and a scout group’s efforts to raise money for a hospice.

Clare added: “The Community Fund Initiative is very important to us because it enables us to help our employees to support causes which are close to their hearts.

“The fact that each of our 60-plus employees can request a donation of up to £100 for a good cause means our Community Fund Initiative really makes a difference to lots of people.”

Elsby & Co’s Mince Pie Meet Up will take place from 10am to 11.30am on Wednesday, December 6, at Stanwick Hotel in West Street, Stanwick, and tickets cost £10.

Spaces are limited so businesses which want to attend should book their place in advance by clicking here