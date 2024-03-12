Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular, award-winning Northamptonshire country pub is launching a crowdfunder in a bid to raise money for a refurbishment.

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington - better known as The Tolly - is asking for support from customers and residents to raise £30,000 in 30 days for a refurbishment – or ‘Tolly 2.0’.

Bosses at the pub say they are putting “our future in the hands of our guests”, as they aim to become ‘the best pub in the UK’.

Owner Joe Buckley said: “This one-of-a-kind pub is in need of a refurbishment - she has been used well over the last 10 years.

“Unfortunately, the rising cost of living has made it impossible for us to tackle this challenge alone.

“We need your support to breathe new life into this historic gem, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub for good times, great food, and lasting memories.

“By contributing to our crowdfunding campaign, you'll be helping to preserve a place where memories are made, friendships are forged, and laughter echoes through the walls.

The crowdfunder money will be used on a refurbishment.

“Every pledge, no matter how small, will make a difference in revitalising our beautiful pub.”

Joe says the plan is to upgrade every area, from the toilets to a new improved bar area and an upgraded restaurant. The hope is to make customers’ experiences “the best ever”.

Joe added: “We can’t wait to see what more we can achieve after the refurbishment of our wonderful pub.

“The Tolly will be bigger, brighter and better than ever as we strive to become the best pub, in not just the county but the UK.”

The crowdfunder, which will launch at the end of this month, will see supporters pledge a chosen amount of money, in return for something like meal vouchers, banquet experiences including guest chefs and gin tastings, exclusive dinners in their homes and bespoke gifting. Bosses are keen to point out that supporters will get out whatever they put in. They will also get their names on the Tolly Wall of Fame.