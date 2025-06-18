Award-winning Northamptonshire-based pet accessory company sets sights on further global retail expansion

The company was founded by Nadine Berger who is originally from Germany but moved to the UK in 2009.

She initially started Trinkety Paws as a hobby when she spotted a gap in the market for dog accessories that were not only stylish and vibrant but were also practical for her two dogs, Ozzie a Weimaraner and Labrador Cross and Cooper, a German Shorthaired Pointer.

During Nadine’s research she came across BioThane© a brilliant material that was waterproof, easy to clean and available in a whole rainbow of colours. It was also adaptable enough to incorporate different designs and patterns.

After experimenting with designs at home for her own dogs, before long, Nadine’s friends and family started requesting collar and lead sets for their pups too, and the positive feedback gave her the confidence to start listing them on Etsy.

What began as a fun creative hobby quickly snowballed—especially during lockdown, when more people were online and looking to spoil their pets. That unexpected demand turned Trinkety Paws from a passion project into a full-time small business. Following careers in finance, publishing and then as a personal trainer and fitness business owner, Nadine decided to make Trinkety Paws her focus full-time in 2020.

Nadine says: “At Trinkety Paws, we blend function and fashion to create high-quality, durable dog accessories that are as bold and joyful as the dogs who wear them. Every item is expertly handmade in our Northamptonshire workshop using only premium materials, such as our waterproof BioThane© webbing, and premium Rope. Both waterproof, easy to clean, and built to last.

“BioThane® is smooth, vegan, odour-free, and strong enough to handle the most adventurous dogs, while our rope is lightweight, quick-drying, and resistant to mould and dirt. Whether your pup loves muddy trails or wild swims, our accessories are made to keep up and look great doing it.

“We currently handcraft around 800 products each month, a number that’s steadily rising thanks to the popularity of our designs. What started at our dining room table has grown into an award-winning UK brand with a loyal customer base and retail partners in over 28 countries—and that number continues to grow.

“We’re passionate about quality, sustainability, and great service. All of our packaging is eco-conscious and made from recycled or recyclable materials. With thousands of 5-star reviews and new partnerships forming every month, we’re proud to be building a brand that dogs (and their humans) truly love.”

Trinkety Paws’ typical customers are passionate dog lovers who want high-quality accessories that match their pup’s personality and lifestyle. They range from adventurous explorers who put their waterproof gear to the test, to stylish urban dog owners who love bold colours, style and fashion-forward design.

They can cater for every size and breed—from tiny toy breeds to giant breeds and with over 50 collar and lead designs, they offer something for every pup and every walk—from rugged countryside trails to polished city strolls.

Products are recommended by dog walkers, trainers, and vets and Trinkety Paws also work closely with many SEND customers and wheelchair users to create custom-fit solutions that meet their individual needs. Their trade partners are independent pet boutiques, pet stores, and online retailers who value British-made quality, excellent service, and a product range that truly stands out.

Nadine concludes: “At Trinkety Paws, we're excited about what the future holds. One of our main goals is to expand our UK and European reach, continuing to grow our international customer base and develop strong relationships with new retail stockists across Europe and beyond.

“We’re also focused on broadening our product range—we have several innovative designs in development, all built around functionality, grow our presence in the retail durability, and inclusive use. As always, customer feedback plays a huge role in shaping what we create next. A large part of this is our expansion into the Equine Range this year, something we wanted to do for a while, but are now able to start.

“In the UK, we plan to sector, building on recent successes with national chains like Just for Pets and Pets & Friends, while continuing to support and supply our valued independent pet stores and expanding into further stores.

“We’re proud to manufacture all our products right here in the UK, and we aim to scale production sustainably—increasing our output while maintaining the high-quality craftsmanship we're known for..”

Trinkety Paws has been recognised by the pet industry. In 2023, they were awarded Gold in the New Starter Award at the PetQuip Award. In 2024 they also won Best Product in the Accessory Category at the PIF Awards for their BioThane® Handsfree Training Lead – one of their most popular and innovative designs to date.

Most recently, they were honoured with two titles at the SME UK Enterprise Awards 2025:– Best Dog Accessories Brand 2025 and Customer Service Excellence Award 2025