Award winning housebuilder Grace Homes celebrates 25 years
Grace Homes was founded with an ambition to challenge the status quo of UK housebuilders and offer homes that stand out from the crowd and truly understand the needs of buyers.Since building our first home in 1999 we have gained a reputation for creating high-quality, distinctive homes on small developments and in exceptional locations. As the business has grown, we have not shied away from challenges, but have always remained true to our core values. Whether we're working on a new development or converting existing buildings into luxury homes, we work sensitively within the local area to ensure everything we create complements its surroundings. We are currently building high-quality new homes in beautiful locations across the East Midlands counties of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.
The organic nature of the growth hasn't come without purpose or intent, but it has never been about creating a return – it's about doing something to be proud of. And that goes for everyone involved, not just the principles of the business – everyone who has been on this journey with us. This year we celebrate our 25th anniversary and it’s enabled us to look back fondly on our achievements during that time. We’ve built hundreds of homes in many locations, but we hold the same levels of passion and enthusiasm as when we first started.
From our thoughtful designs and creative use of space, through to our rigorous standards of construction and uncommonly high quality of finish, we build houses that people aspire to live in and are proud to call their home. Positive customer feedback, coupled with the honour of winning numerous prestigious industry awards, supports our belief that we understand what is important to our customers.
As well as working on our own projects within Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, we are part of an exciting venture with our first project on a consortium site in Kettering. Hanwood Park is a huge milestone for our business that is testament to our ongoing success.
