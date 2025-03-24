Award-winning Corby company partners with luxury wallcovering specialist to strengthen sustainability offering
See Limited, a group holding company of businesses in the built environment sector, has joined forces with Wells Interiors Ltd, a family-run, craftsman-led luxury wallcovering specialist, to collaborate on the supply and installation of premium wallcovering SanFoot® Real Wood Veneer, a sustainable wood solution for architecturally inspired interiors.
Targeting the UK’s architect and design professionals, the collaboration aims to offer more sustainable choices through material selection, as well as the supply and install of materials specified in UK interior projects. This is particularly key with the UK’s built environment industry contributing to the UK’s total carbon footprint, which the UK Green Building Council estimates is 40%.
See Limited has already supplied the premium wallcovering to a range of international interior design projects including Cathay Pacific’s First-Class Lounge at London Heathrow Airport and Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo, Japan which are utilising the performance driven qualities of the material, such as being fire-retardant as standard, impact resistant in high-traffic areas and flexibility when applied to a range of surfaces including curved walls.
“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Wells Interiors Ltd as part of our complete supply and install offering for our material SanFoot® Real Wood Veneer,” comments Todd Leverton, commercial manager at See Limited.
“Wells Interiors Ltd have experience in handling our premium wallcovering, as they were our trusted installer for The Londoner Hotel project, a luxury super-boutique hotel based in the heart of Leicester Square.
“The objective of our partnership is to increase the amount of UK projects that feature our real wood wallcovering, educating architects and interior designers about our economical and sustainable wood solution for direct to drywall applications for premium interior projects.
“Utilising Wells Interiors Ltd’s unparalleled expertise of wallcoverings, we’re excited to hit the ground running with this partnership.”
Of the collaboration, Mick Wells, owner of Wells Interiors Ltd, said: "We are proud to be the official installers of SanFoot® Real Wood Veneer in the UK. Our partnership spans many years, with standout projects like The Londoner Hotel, where we installed 2,500 square metres of exquisite wallcoverings.
“This next chapter together is an exciting opportunity to continue delivering exceptional spaces."