Award-winning businesswoman vows to keep Northamptonshire FA on target

An award-winning businesswoman has been named as executive officer for the Northamptonshire Football Association.

Sarah Bentley, of Pitsford, who was named Northamptonshire Business Woman of the Year 2018, has been chosen to lead the association to achieve a new set of goals.

Sarah, who is also a Leicester City season ticket holder, has worked at chief executive level for 15 years in the skills and training industry and has set up two companies of her own.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted and I look forward to leading the county to deliver on its ambitions of accessible and engaging football for all.”

Northamptonshire FA chairman, Bob Cotter, said: “Sarah will be a great asset to the Association as we move into an exciting future.”

“We look forward to working with her and continuing our mission of delivering football opportunities to all; regardless of age, gender, ability or background.”