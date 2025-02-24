Award-winning business showcases sustainability success during MP visit

From left to right: James Soper, Lee Barron MP, Danielle Redgate and Daniel McNerney.

An award-winning, Corby company had the chance to showcase its sustainability success during a recent visit from the town’s MP.

MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, Lee Barron, paid a visit to See Limited after being impressed by the company when he met them at an awards evening where they picked up the NNBN Green Award – one of an impressive four award wins of 2024.

See Limited Managing Director, Daniel McNerney and Marketing Director, Danielle Redgate, welcomed Mr Barron alongside his Parliamentary Assistant, James Soper, so they could share more about the company, and the fantastic work that saw them scoop last year’s awards. This included a prestigious project involving sustainable materials that the company champions within its offering – BioCarbon Laminates – which has been chosen to adorn the new washroom facilities at JFK Airport in New York.

Mr McNerney said: “The whole team is so proud of not only our incredible achievements over the past 12 months but also the recognition we’ve gained from doing so. This visit was a culmination of all of that hard work and gave us a great opportunity to highlight what we do, and just as importantly, how we do it.

“We were so happy that Mr Barron followed up with his promise to come and visit us and we were delighted to reiterate our promises to sustainability, while also shining a light on our achievements. A huge thank you goes to Mr Barron, and a massive well done to our team too. It’s their hard work that has contributed to our current and future success.”

MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, Lee Barron, said: “Corby and East Northamptonshire has much to be proud off and the success of the team at See Limited has been great to see in person. Daniel, Danielle and the team are making a big difference in a competitive industry and I am delighted their work has been recognised by the winning of such a prestigious award.

"We should all be very proud of what they have achieved. To know their work will be part of one of the world's busiest airports is an indicator of what further success awaits them."

See Limited is a group holding company that is responsible for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels for the built environment sector.