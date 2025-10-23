Award-winning accountants to promote financial education during Talk Money Week

By Catherine Bontoft
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
An award-winning accountancy firm will teach businesses how they can use technology to work smarter and stay competitive during Talk Money Week.

Rushden-based Elsby & Co is keen to support the Money and Pensions Service’s nationwide campaign which is being run from Monday, November 3, to Friday, November 7, to encourage people to start talking about money openly and with confidence.

To support businesses, Elsby & Co experts will deliver a workshop during the campaign called ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’ which will reveal how technology, including financial apps and AI tools, can enable organisations to cut costs, save time and boost efficiency.

It will take place at the free Small Businesses Fuelling Innovation: Northamptonshire Summit being hosted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) on Wednesday, November 5.

Elsby & Co will deliver a workshop called ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’ for businesses during Talk Money Week.placeholder image
Elsby & Co Partner Carina Benzie said: “We’re looking forward to running this workshop during Talk Money Week because we want to help businesses feel more confident about using technology to help them make savings and boost their efficiency.

“This workshop will be the latest in a series of initiatives that we’ve been involved in this year to promote financial education and wellbeing.

“We’ve run educational webinars and networking events and we offer Power Hour consultations for individuals or businesses requiring either a one-off consultation or ongoing support.

“We also offer a full suite of services which greatly exceed those typically offered by traditional accountants. Many businesses only work with their accountants on end-of-year accounts and tax returns but we take the time to get to know our clients so we can provide them with bespoke advice and support them with their growth ambitions.”

The Small Businesses Fuelling Innovation: Northamptonshire Summit is part of the University of Northampton’s Fuelling Innovation campaign and will also include a networking lunch, a business support exhibition, talks and discussions. It will be held at Sedgebrook Hall between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, November 5, and free places can be booked at https://tinyurl.com/4c637ypx

