Award-winning accountants to promote financial education during Talk Money Week

An award-winning accountancy firm will teach businesses how they can use technology to work smarter and stay competitive during Talk Money Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden-based Elsby & Co is keen to support the Money and Pensions Service’s nationwide campaign which is being run from Monday, November 3, to Friday, November 7, to encourage people to start talking about money openly and with confidence.

To support businesses, Elsby & Co experts will deliver a workshop during the campaign called ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’ which will reveal how technology, including financial apps and AI tools, can enable organisations to cut costs, save time and boost efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will take place at the free Small Businesses Fuelling Innovation: Northamptonshire Summit being hosted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) on Wednesday, November 5.

Elsby & Co will deliver a workshop called ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’ for businesses during Talk Money Week.

Elsby & Co Partner Carina Benzie said: “We’re looking forward to running this workshop during Talk Money Week because we want to help businesses feel more confident about using technology to help them make savings and boost their efficiency.

“This workshop will be the latest in a series of initiatives that we’ve been involved in this year to promote financial education and wellbeing.

“We’ve run educational webinars and networking events and we offer Power Hour consultations for individuals or businesses requiring either a one-off consultation or ongoing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also offer a full suite of services which greatly exceed those typically offered by traditional accountants. Many businesses only work with their accountants on end-of-year accounts and tax returns but we take the time to get to know our clients so we can provide them with bespoke advice and support them with their growth ambitions.”

The Small Businesses Fuelling Innovation: Northamptonshire Summit is part of the University of Northampton’s Fuelling Innovation campaign and will also include a networking lunch, a business support exhibition, talks and discussions. It will be held at Sedgebrook Hall between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, November 5, and free places can be booked at https://tinyurl.com/4c637ypx