Award recognition for new cleaning company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fledgling Northamptonshire-based environmental remediation and cleaning company has been shortlisted in prestigious local business awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist Remediation Solutions (SRS) of Desborough has been named as a finalist in the Best New Business category of the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The award recognises new businesses that have launched in the last two years and are already being noticed for the excellence in their field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SRS offers a wide range of services including crime scene and trauma clean ups, house clearances and virus decontamination for a variety of clients including commercial businesses, police, care homes, estate agents and other private clients.

SRS team photo

Since the company was established in April 2023 by Stephen Booth after 18 years of working in environmental and trauma cleaning roles, it has grown exponentially, completing more than 150 projects.

In the last 12 months the team has grown by six people and Elena Paunete has been appointed as Operations Director.

Together, the team have landed large public sector contracts with local authorities, prisons and hospitals as well as secured a three-year licence from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to undertake work with asbestos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SRS has also invested in a fleet of six vehicles for its staff and launched an informative podcast.

Elena said: “It’s fantastic for a new business like ours to be recognised in this way. It has been a tremendous start for us, which is why we wanted to enter this award, and we’re immensely proud of all that we’ve achieved. SRS continues to go from strength to strength.

“We’ve achieved this recognition as a team and so we have invited the whole team to come along to the awards ceremony. We’re all very much looking forward to the night and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

To find out more about the services that SRS offers and to find out more about their incredible team visit https://srsolutions.uk/