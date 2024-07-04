Award for Kettering retirement village manager
Kelly who began her career as a carer before progressing to manager has been working at ExtraCare’s Sunley Court for six years. She was awarded the prize from Kate Garraway at Care Talk Magazine’s inaugural Palliative & End of Life Care Award’s gala event which took place in central London in June.
Kelly comments, “I’m overwhelmed and very surprised. The awards night was such a lovely evening, wonderful company, food and laughter. To be amongst so may inspiring people who were all routing for each other was just fantastic. I always try to lead from the front and display compassion and kindness and empathy especially around end if life so to be awarded for that is amazing, I feel very proud.”
Kelly’s nomination read, “Kelly is very passionate about her role, takes her job very seriously and her dedication to making a difference shows through the work that she has done. Kelly has created a culture of openness and person-centred care and support which is very important to family members and residents.”
Kelly was one of 25 award winners across the country and was recognised for excellence in palliative and end of life care in a social care or hospice setting.
