Award for Kettering retirement village manager

A Kettering Retirement Scheme Manager Kelly Susans has been awarded The Palliative Care Manager (Residential & Nursing) Award at the Palliative and End of Life Awards.

Kelly who began her career as a carer before progressing to manager has been working at ExtraCare’s Sunley Court for six years. She was awarded the prize from Kate Garraway at Care Talk Magazine’s inaugural Palliative & End of Life Care Award’s gala event which took place in central London in June.

Kelly comments, “I’m overwhelmed and very surprised. The awards night was such a lovely evening, wonderful company, food and laughter. To be amongst so may inspiring people who were all routing for each other was just fantastic. I always try to lead from the front and display compassion and kindness and empathy especially around end if life so to be awarded for that is amazing, I feel very proud.”

Kelly’s nomination read, “Kelly is very passionate about her role, takes her job very seriously and her dedication to making a difference shows through the work that she has done. Kelly has created a culture of openness and person-centred care and support which is very important to family members and residents.”