Attention Kettering! Project to promote town's businesses - while giving shoppers discounts

When Covid-19 lockdowns forced Kettering’s shops to close, many got used to buying what they needed online.

But one man wants to turn the attention back to the town’s independent businesses – all while giving discounts to local shoppers.

Lewis Murdoch, 22, is set to launch Attention Kettering in December to showcase everything our town has to offer including its shops, restaurants, salons and more.

Businesses will be able to sign up be promoted on its website and residents can subscribe for free to get deals and offers at local stores.

Salesman Lewis said: "Keeping it local just makes so much sense.

"People are really penny-pinching at the moment. If we can help them by giving discounts just for shopping locally then I think that’s a really good thing.”

The former Brooke Weston Academy pupil, who lives in Kettering, came up with the idea after Covid changed many people’s shopping habits.

After seeing some businesses suffer a decline in footfall, others forced to close down and big names leaving town, he wanted to put the spotlight back on the independents who remained by promoting them on one website.

So far about 30 firms have signed up to Attention Kettering, including Nova Lounge and Ironstone Wellbeing Centre, and Lewis hopes that figure will rise to 100 by the time his project launches on December 12.

He said: "I hope that every business in Kettering can get involved and that we can make it a hub for the community.”

He added that they also hope to run events in the future.

Shoppers can subscribe for free at https://www.attention-kettering.co.uk/ and they’ll get discounts at local firms when it launches. Businesses that sign up will get their own page on the website, a promotional video and images and pay £1 for every booking that Attention Kettering fulfils for them.