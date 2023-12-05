Apertus Apprentice’s Amazing Achievement

As part of its ongoing business growth, Northamptonshire-based procurement company Apertus Group has recently announced the recent appointment of new apprentice Maddie Humphrey, who has been excelling in her work across the business.

Maddie joined Apertus after completing her A-Levels at Wootton Park School, studying Business, Biology and Geography. With Apertus Group, she is now embarking on a Level 3 apprenticeship in Business Administration.

Apertus partnered with Starting Off, a local recruitment company specialising in apprenticeships, particularly office-based apprenticeships, for their recruitment process. Allowing employees to earn and learn at the same time, apprenticeships are an increasingly popular route for those leaving education.

“When I started, I was mainly working on the automotive side of the business, but now I’m moving into working on the energy side too.” Maddie commented. “I’ve been involved in a wide range of things, including social media by filming new car videos, and more practical aspects like fitting trackers to new vehicles. The variety has really helped keep the role fresh.

Apertus Group Managing Director Grant McKenna and new apprentice Maddie Humphrey.

“My apprenticeship requires me to take on a project within the business. After getting my teeth into the automotive side, I started to notice that customer returns came back with varying levels of damage. As this was at the end of the rental, this increased the company’s liability. My project is to use customer interaction throughout the rental to reduce the damage per vehicle across the company in an initial 12-month period.

“I’ve also had the opportunity to travel a lot, going to Norfolk and London within my first month. I’m really enjoying working at Apertus Group and am excited to continue learning both practically with Apertus and academically through my apprenticeship.”

Grant McKenna, Managing Director at Apertus Group commented “We’re so pleased to have Maddie on the team and she has really hit the ground running, doing excellent work across the business during her first couple of months here. We’re excited to facilitate her development going forward and are sure she will continue to excel.”