Autumn appears to be a growth period for Belvoir Corby and Kettering, who employed six new members of staff last year.

Lettings consultant Alisha Vilette is celebrating two years in the George Street, Corby office. Mother-of-one Alisha was raised in Corby and has fantastic local knowledge. She also has extensive experience in the industry, having previously worked at an estate agency in Melton Mowbray.

A typical day for Alisha will see her deal with enquiries about rental properties and arrange viewings. She also regularly communicates with landlords and tenants and carries out important admin tasks to keep the lettings side of the business running smoothly.

Alisha Vilette

At the Kettering branch, both Victoria West and Nicole Szoltysek have been with the business for one year and Vicki Lodder is marking three years at Belvoir.

Maintenance consultant Victoria West has been working in lettings and maintenance for the past six years. She enjoys the challenge of a busy environment and working with a friendly team – both of which she experiences daily at Belvoir.

Vicki Lodder offers a great level of wealth and expertise when it comes to lettings. The senior lettings consultant can quickly turn her hand to all aspects of the industry and is the go to in the office for all queries, no matter how big or small.

Nicole worked in banking for four years before she became a lettings consultant at Belvoir Kettering. She wanted a change and the opportunity to progress in a new career – Belvoir has offered her this.

Nicole, Vicki and Victoria of Belvoir Kettering

Nicole enjoys interacting with landlords and tenants and getting out and about for viewings. She likes being part of the wider team and working in the Newland Street office.

Bobby Singh Braich, managing director at Belvoir Corby and Kettering, said: “Our expansion last year put us in a great position and the team growth has been hugely beneficial to the business, strengthening our offering by adding to the skills and knowledge of each branch.

“I am very proud of our dedicated staff and it is fantastic to see the loyalty they show to the business and to each other. Congratulations to Alisha, Vicki, Victoria and Nicole on their work anniversaries. We hope there will be many more to come.”