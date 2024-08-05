Animal Focused shortlisted for NNBN Start-Up Business of the Year

Northampton-based, Animal Focused, a trailblazing canine assisted therapy business has been shortlisted as a finalist for the NNBN Start-Up Business of the Year award. This prestigious recognition highlights Animal Focused's innovative approach and significant impact since its inception.

Animal Focused has quickly established itself as a leading licensed provider of pet therapy in the county. The company specialises in providing therapeutic animal visits to schools, care homes, hospitals and clients own homes, offering emotional and psychological benefits to children and vulnerable adults. By harnessing the power of human-animal interaction, Animal Focused aims to promote well-being, reduce stress, and foster positive social interactions whilst ensuring the welfare of therapy dogs Hero and Waffle.

The NNBN Start-Up Business of the Year award celebrates outstanding businesses that demonstrate exceptional growth, innovation, and community impact. Becoming a finalist is a testament to Animal Focused dedication to delivering high-quality services and its commitment to ongoing education and professional development.

"We are honoured to be shortlisted for the NNBN Start-Up Business of the Year award," said founder, Vicky Skinner. "This recognition reflects our team's hard work and passion for improving lives through canine connections. We are grateful for the support of our clients and the community, which has been instrumental in our success”.

Animal Focused team, Vicky, Shelly & therapy dog Hero celebrate making the final of the NNBN awards.

In addition to providing therapeutic visits, Animal Focused is committed to raising awareness about the benefits of pet therapy and advocating for the integration of animal-assisted interventions in various care settings. The company regularly collaborates with local schools, care homes, and healthcare providers to support animal assisted therapy sessions and ensure the welfare of the animals is a priority. One notable initiative is their recent launch of the "Safeguarding for Pet Professionals" online course, which ensures the highest standards of safety and care for all those taking animals into care homes and schools.

The NNBN Start-Up Business of the Year award winner will be announced at the awards ceremony, on the 4th October, with the event bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members from across Northamptonshire to celebrate the achievements of outstanding businesses across various sectors.

For more information about Animal Focused can be found at www.animalfocused.co.uk.