Ambitious couple set up their first Gulf petrol station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A married couple quit their day jobs to open a petrol station and build a more stable life for their young family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Rashid, a former mechanic, and his wife Olivia, a qualified nurse, are the proud new owners of Gulf Welford Petrol Station, in Welford, Northampton. The couple, who have partnered with Gulf UK for the venture, hope it will provide them with more autonomy and a more reliable and stable income, ensuring a secure future for their three children.

Karl, 39, from Milton Keynes, said: “We have a young family and Covid really made us take stock of our lives and think about how we could have more security and autonomy over our lives. I have always been told if you work for yourself, you know your job is safe. I grew up around petrol stations because my dad is in the industry, so it was a natural step for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a bit more of a dramatic career change for Olivia, but she’s taken to it really well. It’s a real partnership, we work well together. I couldn’t do it without her and the sacrifices she’s made to make this a reality.”

Husband and wife duo Karl and Olivia Rashid are the new owners of Gulf Welford Petrol Station

Under the Rashid’s ownership, the new site, which has two pumps, now boasts a Londis convenience shop and a garage with MOT test centre, with six members of staff, including a full-time mechanic. They have obtained an alcohol license, and will continue to sell fresh, locally produced eggs, plus sandwich rolls made by local pub The Wharf Inn.

Karl said: “From day one it felt special because it’s our own site. Everything has come together and we’re really positive about the future. We’ve got a new Gulf fascia which looks really impressive, especially when it’s all lit up – we’ve had quite a few positive comments about how smart it looks especially car enthusiasts because they really like the Gulf design and nostalgia.”

He added: “The previous owner was here for 38 years and really looked after the place, so we’ve got big boots to fill, but we’re excited about the challenge and have some plans already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site boasts an 18,000litre and 13,200l diesel tank, and a 13,200l and 9,200l unleaded tanks.

The couple hope their children will one day take over the site.

Karl worked in the banking industry years before leaving to work alongside his dad Karim, who has garages in Thrapston in Kettering, and Frilford, Oxfordshire. In 2021 he was approached to run a garage in Cranfield and by 2024, decided the time was right to invest in his first site.

He said: “I feel really at home here. I didn’t like being stuck in the office, so when my dad took on Thrapston it was the perfect opportunity to be able to quit and work alongside my dad.

“As soon as I saw Welford I started thinking about all the things we could do with it. When I saw the workshop I thought there was plenty of opportunity to expand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl, who is dad to Alara, Delilah and Jasper, added: “When my kids are old enough to come and work with me, I expect for it all to be levelled out and rebuilt, a shop where the workshop currently is and a new workshop where the shop is, and perhaps squeeze in a couple more pumps.”

Karl added: “I went with Certas Energy because I had a really good relationship with one of the area managers Sam Edwards, who I’d worked with before. He offered me a good deal, I knew he’d be reliable, and it’s been great so far. I’m really happy.”

Sam Edwards, Area Business Manager for Certas Energy, the UK’s largest independent distributer of fuel and lubricants, said: “We’re delighted to have Karl and Olivia on board with Welford Garage.

“Karl and I have built a strong relationship over the years, and when he told me about taking on his first solo site, I was more than happy to offer my full support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have every confidence that Karl and Olivia will make a tremendous success of this new venture. Their commitment, drive, and shared vision—especially in building a future for their young family—will undoubtedly be the foundation of their success. I look forward to supporting them as they grow their business and create something truly lasting together.”