Amazon has announced an above-inflation pay rise for tens of thousands of UK staff

Minimum starting pay will rise to £14.30 or £15.30 per hour depending on location

This means annual salaries of at least £29,744, rising to £31,824 in some areas

Pay has increased by 43% since 2022, alongside benefits and career opportunities

Jobseekers can apply directly via the Amazon Jobs website, with roles available nationwide

Amazon workers are set to receive a welcome boost to their pay packets this autumn, as the online retail giant confirms an above-inflation wage rise across its UK operations.

From the end of September 2025, the company’s minimum starting wage will increase by 5.9% to £14.30 an hour, or 5.5% to £15.30 an hour depending on location.

That equates to a starting salary of at least £29,744 a year, rising to £31,824 in higher-paying areas.

The uplift will benefit tens of thousands of Amazon’s UK employees. Since 2022, the firm says its entry-level pay has climbed by 43%, cementing its position as one of the more competitive starting salaries in the retail and logistics sector.

A member of staff packs items for delivery in an Amazon Fulfilment centre in Peterborough. Amazon has announced an above-inflation pay rise for tens of thousands of UK staff. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager, said: “Our UK frontline employees are essential to our success, which is why we’re proud to increase our minimum starting wage to £29,744 a year.

“Beyond this competitive wage, we offer industry-leading benefits from day one and meaningful career development opportunities for all our employees.”

With Christmas around the corner – one of the busiest times of year for Amazon – the company is expected to step up recruitment, making this wage rise timely news for jobseekers looking for stable, well-paid work.

How to apply for Amazon jobs and careers

For those considering a role at Amazon, the company is regularly recruiting across the UK, from warehouse operatives and delivery station associates to tech and management positions.

You can search and apply for vacancies by visiting the Amazon Jobs website, where roles are listed by location and job type. Applicants can filter opportunities by full-time, part-time, or seasonal positions, as well as explore apprenticeship and graduate schemes.

The application process typically involves creating an online profile, submitting an application, and in some cases completing online assessments.

For warehouse and operations roles, successful candidates are often invited to a hiring event or induction session.

Amazon highlights that new starters receive benefits from day one, including pension contributions, private medical insurance, and employee discounts, alongside training and career progression opportunities.

