Joint administrators for Wilko have confirmed 52 stores across the country will close – but all seven Northamptonshire stores are not on the list.Today (Wednesday), administrators have entered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties – which includes the Northamptonshire ones – after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.Wilko has seven stores in Northamptonshire: Gold Street - Northampton, Riverside, Weston Favell, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Rushden.In a statement from the joint administrator, they have confirmed the remaining 52 stores do not form part of any ongoing interest in the Wilko store portfolio.