Dozens of Northamptonshire businesses have been named as regional finalists in the 2025 Muddy Stilettos awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best independents in the region, which also includes Leicestershire and Rutland.

As voted for by customers, the top five businesses in each of the 21 categories are shortlisted as regional finalists ahead of the final round of voting. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

The county is represented in each of the categories, and even claims all five finalists in the ‘event venue’ category.

Below is a full list of all 62 Northamptonshire finalists, broken down into categories.

Arts, culture and theatre

Castle Theatre (Wellingborough)

The Lighthouse Theatre (Kettering)

Royal & Derngate (Northampton)

Bar

Lola's Bar (Northampton)

Sally's Wine & Whisky Bar (Towcester

V&B (Northampton)

Beauty salon/clinic

Kolaine Beauty Lounge (Kettering)

Maison de Beauté (Northampton)

Sasha Core (Kettering)

The Skin Nutritionist (Towcester)

Boutique stay

Ashton Estate (Oundle)

Flore House (Northampton)

Cafe

Eleven (Long Buckby)

Forge Coffee (Whittlebury)

Casual dining

The Eatery (Castle Ashby)

Fork and Flower (Long Buckby)

Pala (Northampton)

Children’s businesses

The Cloud Space (Weedon)

Muddy Mayhem (Greatworth)

Destination pub

The Falcon Inn (Fotheringhay)

The Plough (Everdon)

The Four Pears (Little Houghton)

The Tollemache Arms (Harrington)

Event venue

Boughton House (Kettering)

Deene Park (Corby)

Dodford Manor (Dodford)

Kelmarsh Hall (Kelmarsh)

Lamport Hall (Lamport)

Family experience

Delapré Abbey (Northampton)

Silverstone Museum (Silverstone)

Stanwick Lakes (Stanwick)

Farm/Deli shop

Barn Owl Farm Shop (Evenley)

The Cheese Place (Towcester)

The Italian Shop (Northampton)

Florist

The British Flower Box (Welton)

Pluck the Flowers (Northampton)

Shand Kydd Flowers (Upper Harlestone)

Hair salon

The Beauty Works (Towcester)

Ruby Hook (Towcester)

Hotel

Fawsley Hall (Daventry)

Rushton Hall (Kettering)

Lifestyle store

Abraxas (Weedon)

Lime Blue (Castle Ashby)

Texture Interiors (Towcester)

Local food/drink producer

Bella Barista (Wellingborough)

Farrington's Mellow Yellow (Hargrave)

The Food Library (Northampton)

Warner's (Harrington)

Restaurant

Ember (Wellingborough)

Sport and fitness instructor

Abbi Griffiths (Daventry)

Ellen Saunders (Long Buckby)

Rosie Kingston, Babies and Barbells (Brackley)

Wellbeing specialist

The Dr Jenni Clinic (Blisworth)

Flo Sound and Breathwork (Northampton)

Lunar Reflexology (Northampton)

Red Reflexology (Flore)

Women’s style

32 The Guild (Northampton)

Anna Calvert Jewellery (Desborough)

Yoga/pilates studio

Align By Ally (Northampton)

Chloe Goodman (Irthlingborough)

Hotpod Daventry (Weedon)

Pose Fitness (Weedon)

Visit the Muddy Stilettos website here to vote in the regional finals. Voting is open until 1pm on April 15, with the winners expected to be announced on April 30.