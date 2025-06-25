Aldi recruiting for 50 jobs at Kettering and Daventry stores
The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store positions.
This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant all the way up to store manager with salaries of up to £67,000.
Stores in Northamptonshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Daventry and Kettering.
Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with store assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.
The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth more than £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.
“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”
Anyone interested in joining Aldi’s growing team can apply at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.