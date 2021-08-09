Aldi hiring 118 colleagues across Northamptonshire with salaries up to £47,000

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 118 colleagues in Northamptonshire between now and Christmas.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £47,000.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as Stock Assistant and Caretaker all the way up to Store Manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stores in Northamptonshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Corby, Kettering and Irthlingborough.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years, with the supermarket currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Northamptonshire.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Store Assistants at Aldi can earn up to £10.57 nationally, and £11.32 inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks. Other store roles available will include managerial positions, Caretakers and Cleaners, as well as Store Apprentices.