Accountancy firm leads the way in supporting young business people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning Northamptonshire firm of Chartered Accountants Elsby & Co has a strong training programme and in recent months several of its younger staff members have achieved exam success and promotions.

Now it has been named as a judge for the Young Business Person of the Year category at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partner Leona Bateman said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring and judging the Young Business Person category because we’re passionate about helping young staff members to develop.

Partner Claire Emery with Evan Fennell, Niamh Standen and fellow Partner Leona Bateman at Elsby & Co

“A year ago, we appointed a dedicated Learning and Development Manager who has produced robust training plans to enable our staff, including our talented apprentices, to reach their full potential. She’s also launched a fantastic programme for our work placement students which is creating a vibrant pipeline of future apprentices for us.

“We also have senior managers with huge amounts of training experience who are delivering refreshers on exam technique and are incredibly generous about sharing their knowledge and expertise with our younger team members.”

In addition, the firm offers structured, monthly one-to-one sessions with line managers to help staff develop and provides a range of soft skills training through its ‘Lunch and Learn’ events, podcasts and recorded presentations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently the firm has been celebrating the achievements of its apprentices Ryan Panther and Niamh Standen and former apprentice Evan Fennell.

Niamh passed AAT exam: Introduction to Bookkeeping and then AAT Principles of Bookeeping Controls with an incredible mark of 96 per cent.

Ryan successfully completed his AAT L3 Management Accounting Techniques examination and Evan has flown through his first examinations and been promoted to an L3 Trainee.

Evan said: “Everyone at Elsby & Co has been so supportive and offered me expert training and advice. It’s great to be part of such a welcoming, kind and helpful team and I’m so proud to have passed my first exams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Young Business Person of the Year award celebrates business people aged 30 or less, who have demonstrated a high degree of entrepreneurship, creativity and vision for the future.

To enter the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards visit https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-northamptonshire-business-awards/