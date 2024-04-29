Accountancy firm is tearing down stereotypes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden-based Elsby & Co has been taking part in a series of events during the past month to show teenagers that accountancy does not deserve the ‘dull’ reputation it has suffered from in the past.

The firm’s expert team has been spreading the news about its exciting approach to accountancy and apprenticeships at the latest careers fairs at Rushden Academy and Northampton College and held its own Student Open Evening this month.

Managing partner Claire Emery, who regularly challenges the stereotypical idea of an accountant when she takes to the stage in her spare time as one half of ABBA tribute act ‘Honey Honey’, said: “I was recently reading an article that highlighted the stereotypes that continue to persist around accountancy.

“For many people accountancy is still coming across as stuffy and dull which is a huge shame because it’s putting people off the profession and here at Elsby that stereotype couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We pride ourselves on being a friendly non-traditional firm. We’re not boring accountants – we’ve pushed the boundaries when it comes to what we offer to our clients. We advise and support them and provide a much wider range of services than you would normally expect to receive from a traditional accountancy firm. This is great news for our clients and it also keeps things interesting for our staff.

“Our recent Student Open Evening was a great opportunity for us to offer students – graduates, school leavers and those still studying – the chance to meet some of our team and learn about the different career paths available into accountancy and ask any burning questions they had.

“We were very impressed with those that attended and the interest they had in the field of accountancy.”

The Elsby & Co team also benefits from a comprehensive package providing wellbeing support, flexible working options and training opportunities.