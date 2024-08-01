Accountancy company throws open its doors to students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenagers have been introduced to the world of accounting thanks to award-winning Elsby & Co’s mission to inspire the next generation.

The firm gave six students the chance to support its teams working in accounting, marketing, administration, payroll and bookkeeping during work placements at its Rushden office this summer.

The placement programme gave the Year 12 students a thorough overview of the work carried out by a full-service accountancy firm.

Semi-Senior Accountant Alex Ferdinandez, of Elsby & Co, with Year 12 student Brandon Saul

Head of Operations Ann Phillips said: “We held an assessment evening for students from across the county earlier in the year and treated them in the same way that we would treat our professional recruits.

“They took part in a team activity so we could assess them and see if they would fit our culture and values.

“We’d initially expected to offer a couple of placements but we were so impressed with the young people we saw we ended up offering six placements and we’ve certainly not been disappointed with the students who have worked with us this summer.

“They threw themselves into working here and behaved in an incredibly professional manner.

“We were delighted to give them a truly hands-on experience which included plenty of opportunities for them to see what goes on at a full-service accountancy firm.”

Brandon Saul was one of the Year 12 students who took part in the work placement programme and is hoping to embark on a career in accountancy.

He said: “The placement gave me so many opportunities to see aspects of the business world and gave me a better idea of what I want to do in the future, including potentially returning to Elsby & Co more permanently, as I had such a good time.

“From start to finish, I had such an organised, professional and pleasant experience with Elsby & Co and would recommend them to anybody who may be interested in work experience, their financial accounts doing or training to be an accountant themselves.

“I’m so grateful they have made this experience possible for me.”

Before the students arrived at Elsby’s office they received a welcome box from the company including a variety of goodies such as a pen, notebook, thermos, jelly beans and a timetable outlining who they would be working with throughout their placement.

Earlier this year, Elsby also ran a series of events to show teenagers that accountancy does not deserve the ‘dull’ reputation it has suffered from in the past.

It has spread the word about its exciting approach to accountancy and apprenticeships at careers fairs across Northamptonshire and held its own Student Open Evening.

Elsby also sponsored the Young Business Person of the Year award at this year’s SME Northamptonshire Business Awards and has launched a comprehensive apprenticeship package to recruit and develop the brightest new talent in its industry.

For more information about Elsby & Co, visit https://www.elsbyandco.co.uk/.