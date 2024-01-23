Accelerating AI in your business: Local expert organising exclusive event
The free event, organised in collaboration with Dragon IS, Fliweel.tech, and aiimi, promises to equip local businesses with the essential knowledge and tools needed to harness the full potential of AI for optimal performance and growth.
As AI continues to reshape the landscape of how businesses operate, this event aims to provide a comprehensive exploration of the diverse opportunities it presents.
The insights shared by industry experts from qoob, Dragon IS, Fliweel.tech, and aiimi will cover various aspects of AI implementation, including its role in providing personalised communications, enhancing customer service, seamless integration into marketing efforts, an introduction to Microsoft Copilot, and leveraging AI to increase workplace efficiency and productivity.
Matthew Rigby-White, CEO, qoob said: "We are determined to ensure local businesses not only anticipate the impact of AI but also proactively leverage it for a competitive edge, leaving the event feeling empowered and excited.
“This fantastic event will delve into practical applications of AI within the workplace, ensuring attendees understand how it can streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and drive overall efficiency."
The event is open to businesses from all sectors with a minimum of 25 employees.
Tickets are free and can be booked via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/accelerating-ai-in-your-business-tickets-779039146057?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1.
For more information about qoob please visit www.qoob.agency.