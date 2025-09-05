A record breaking year for Northamptonshire credit union

Growing demand for ethical financial services has driven Commsave Credit Union to a historic milestone, with membership exceeding 39,000 for the first time.

August saw more than 670 members join, building on July's record-breaking 759 new joiners and June's impressive 570 new members. The remarkable sustained growth means Commsave now serves 39,000 members across the UK for the first time in its history.

The milestone follows significant membership growth earlier in the year, when more than 1,500 new members joined between January and April – one of the most substantial spikes in recent years.

Interim CEO Richard Munro said: "Reaching over 39,000 members is a truly historic moment for Commsave. This milestone reflects something really special happening – more people than ever are choosing ethical, member-focused financial services over traditional financial services and we're honoured to be their first choice.

Richard Munro, Interim CEO of Commsave

"What's particularly encouraging is that this growth is sustainable and purposeful. Each new member joins a community where they're not just a customer but a co-owner, with access to fair savings rates, affordable loans, and genuine financial education support."

The surge in membership comes at a time when many households continue to face financial pressures. Commsave's message 'You are more than your credit score' has resonated strongly with people seeking alternatives to high-cost credit and looking for financial services that put people before profit.

Richard added: "This exceptional growth demonstrates the increasing relevance of the credit union movement. People want financial services that align with their values – ethical, transparent, and focused on community benefit rather than shareholder profit.

"As we approach our new financial year in October, we're not just celebrating numbers but the thousands of individuals and families who can now access fair financial services and build stronger financial futures."

The membership surge has been driven by a combination of factors, including increased awareness of credit union benefits, successful community outreach, and people seeking ethical financial services that put members first. Commsave's comprehensive approach to financial wellbeing – combining savings, affordable credit, and education – has proved particularly attractive to new members.

As a member-owned financial co-operative, every new joiner strengthens Commsave's ability to serve its community. The additional membership enables greater investment in services, enhanced support for local causes through Commsave’s Community Fund, and its expanded financial education programmes.

Looking ahead, Commsave expects to continue this strong growth trajectory as it enters its new financial year in October. The credit union remains committed to purposeful expansion that prioritises member value and community impact.

Commsave Credit Union offers safe savings, affordable and responsible credit, and comprehensive financial education to support members' financial wellbeing. As a member-owned co-operative, Commsave exists to serve its members and communities – not shareholders – providing ethical, not-for-profit financial services that put people first.

Find out more about joining Commsave:www.commsave.co.uk