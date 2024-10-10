A new deal for working people: The new Employment Rights Bill 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning people experts HR Solutions has released a statement following the introduction of the new Employment Rights Bill today (10th October).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Labour’s landslide victory in the General Election earlier this year, businesses have been waiting with bated breath for the new legislation, which the Kettering-based HR specialists says will legislate enhanced employment rights and ban exploitative practices.

The Government says the new measures will “give employees basic rights from their first day in a new job” and offer greater protection for workers, “ensuring that the feeling of security at work is no longer a luxury for the privileged few”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bill will establish rights to bereavement, paternity and parental leave from day one, and strengthen statutory sick pay, removing the lower earnings limit for all workers and cutting out the waiting period before sick pay kicks in.

Victoria Templeton

HR Solutions Knowledge Manager Victoria Templeton said: “The Bill is set to be the biggest reform of employment rights in decades as it will end both exploitative zero hour contracts and fire and re-hire practices; will give employees day one rights in respect of parental and bereavement leave, sick pay, and the protection from unfair dismissal (the latter currently requires two years’ service), strengthen protections for new mothers, updating trade union legislation and reforming both statutory sick pay and the national living/minimum wage.

“They will also consult on a new statutory probation period for new hires. We are currently reviewing the details contained in the new Bill and will publish further details in due course.

Sign up to the HR Solutions newsletter to be sure of staying up to date on these significant employment law developments.