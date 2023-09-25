A hat trick for Wellingborough company VMS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough company is celebrating becoming finalists in three categories at the upcoming Northamptonshire Business Awards.

These prestigious awards are presented to businesses that have clearly demonstrated all-round business excellence in a range of areas, with VMS being nominated for the Customer Commitment Award, the High Growth Business of the Year, and the North Northamptonshire Business of the Year.

As specialists in vegetation management alongside railways and waterways, VMS often find themselves working on remote or dangerous locations, and their specialist knowledge, training and equipment, their attention to detail, and their willingness to go the extra mile is appreciated by their many prestigious clients.

Finalist

Formed in 2017, the company now has over 100 employees and an annual revenue of over £15 million. James Harris, VMS’s Business Support Manager, explained that the high growth award speaks for itself, as a product of their customer commitment.

“If we weren’t delivering for our clients then the level of growth that we’ve seen possibly wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “A lot of that is to do with the sectors and locations that we work in, areas that a lot of companies would simply not be prepared for.

“It is a real honour and privilege to have been chosen as a finalist in all three categories, and it is a testament to everybody at VMS who has worked so tirelessly to make the business as strong as it is today.

“To be nominated in the Customer Commitment and High Growth categories is excellent, but to be nominated as one of the North Northants Businesses of the Year is the icing on the cake. We are really looking forward to the Awards ceremony and the chance to celebrate!”