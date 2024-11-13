19th Northampton project completed in Equans and Mainmark partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading ground engineering and asset preservation specialist, Mainmark UK, has completed its 19th project with Equans, supporting its contract to bring low energy and carbon saving improvements to social housing in Northampton.

In collaboration with Northamptonshire Partnership Homes, Equans has carried out retrofit decarbonisation measures throughout Northampton significantly raising the energy efficiency credentials of the area’s social housing and EPC ratings. Mainmark has been on hand to rectify structural foundation issues found on some properties to enable decarbonisation measures to be carried out effectively.

The latest project Mainmark worked on involved a property in Weston Favell that required 40 linear metres of underpinning to ensure it was structurally sound to accommodate decarbonisation measures. This was successfully completed using Mainmark’s innovative and non-invasive Teretek® resin injection system.

David Hedley, infrastructure lead at Mainmark, said: “Working with Equans, we’ve delivered foundation stabilisation and underpinning to hundreds of metres of walls and structures across almost 20 projects. They’re a trusted partner of ours that we’re looking forward to continuing to work with.

“Through this partnership we’ve been able to facilitate improvements to some family homes in the area. Our non-invasive approach allows residents to continue living in their homes as undisturbed as possible, while we carry out essential work to help make a change in their lives for the better.

“Our Teretek® resin injection technology allows us to underpin and secure properties within two to three days. This ensures that once a home is identified as needing stabilisation, there is only a minimal delay before the larger project work can commence.”

Stephen Harsant, Project Manager at Equans, said: “We’ve worked with Mainmark for several years, and they’ve consistently supported our efforts to improve Northampton’s social housing, while delivering a high-quality and above specification service. Their quick and effective approach to assessing and resolving ground stabilisation issues has been invaluable and has enabled an efficient solution with minimal fuss.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Mainmark as we work to improve the energy credentials of Northampton’s social housing and the lives of the families living within them.”

To learn more about Mainmark and its industry leading services, visit here: www.mainmark.com/uk