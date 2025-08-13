YouthFest is back: Free summer celebration for young people in Kettering
The event, organised by Groundwork Northamptonshire, will take place this Thursday 14th August from 4pm to 9pm and is free to attend - offering a packed programme of creativity, competition, and social opportunities.
There’s something for everyone—whether young people want to get creative, join in some friendly competition, or just hang out with friends. Highlights include:
- African Drumming with Gerald Elliott
- A live Roadshow broadcast and music provided by Massive Hits Radio
- Sports and games organised by the Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs
- Arts and crafts activities led by Groundwork’s Youth Team (Anna) and MWM
- Food provided by Patch Pizza
Edgeworth Taderera, Youth Engagement Officer at Groundwork Northamptonshire, said:"YouthFest is more than just an event – it’s a vibrant celebration where young people can express themselves, build friendships, and enjoy a safe space full of energy and creativity. It’s set to be a highlight of the summer, offering experiences that inspire and bring the community together."
Event Details:
Location: The Green Patch, Valley Walk, Kettering
Date: Thursday 14th August
Time: 4pm – 9pm
Ages: 11 to 18
Entry: Free, no booking required