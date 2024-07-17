Young Thespians prepare to tread the boards in the birth place of the Bard
The young thespians at Pegasus Performing Arts have been hard at work preparing for the performance of their original show Not This Tide!
This is an original story by the young performers aged 9-13, inspired by the World War One poem, My Boy Jack, by Rudyard Kipling.
The local community have really got behind this project, with local theatre technician Martyn Still offering his time for free as stage manager and local performers Kevin Maltby and Jenine Grover offering their services as vocalists to support the children. The core at Corby Cube and Corby Town council have also offered invaluable support to the show by offering rehearsal space for the young people.
Tickets are available for free as part of the Open Stage season at RSC and can be obtained via the RSC website: www.rsc.org.uk/open-stage
The group are also crowdfunding to cover the last of the production costs. To help them obtain their fundraising target, you can follow the link: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pegasuspa
