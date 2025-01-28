Young dancers invited to apply for N Dance 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Applications are now being accepted for N Dance 2025, a celebratory showcase of local Northamptonshire talent to be held at The Core at Corby Cube on Sat 17 May. Young dancers, both soloists and groups, aged 11-19 years (or up to 25 for disabled dancers) are invited to apply for their opportunity to perform.

To apply, dance group leaders or soloists are asked to complete a short form and upload a work-in-progress excerpt from the dance piece they intend to perform. Applications are welcome for all dance styles. Successful candidates will then be selected by an independent panel of judges from other East Midlands venues and organisations working in collaboration with The Core, and all applicants will receive developmental feedback.

N Dance 2025 provides a fantastic opportunity to perform in a professional theatre, as well as support their peers and learn about future careers in dance and the arts. By working in collaboration with other venues, The Core are also building a local foundation for future dance and other creative opportunities for participants.

Co-producer of N Dance and Education And Outreach Manager at The Core, Lindsey Warnes says: "N Dance is an annual event where The Core throws open its doors to young dancers, whether they are wanting to perform or watch high quality dance from across the region. N Dance is a unique platform in that it celebrates a great variety of dance styles, be it ballet, contemporary, hip hop, street or dance theatre. Soloists, dance schools, SEND groups and school groups are all welcome to apply."

Applications are being accepted until Fri 28 February 5pm. Groups will be informed if they have been selected or not and receive their feedback by Mon 10 March. For more information, terms and conditions, and to apply, visit www.thecorecorby.com/ndance