You'll be on the edge of your seats at Sing for Cransley!

There are now just two weeks to go until the much anticipated ‘Sing for Cransley’ event at The Core at Corby Cube on Sunday 16th March 2025 in support of Cransley Hospice Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are still some fantastic seats available, guaranteeing you will be in the heart of the action as the seven local acts battle it out on stage, singing their hearts out to their favourite ‘movie soundtrack’ song, to win the heart of the VIP judging panel. Tickets are just £23.50, secure your place now by visiting: www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/sing-for-cransley/

What’s more, audiences can prepare to be WOWED by LIVE performances from all three of the VIP judging panel. Tik Tok sensation Mae Stephens! Singer and Songwriter, known best for her hit 'If We Ever Broke Up', recently commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm honoured to return as a judge for Sing for Cransley! I’m inspired by the creativity, passion, and community spirit that shines through every performance. I look forward to celebrating the unique talents of each participant, all while supporting the incredible work of Cransley Hospice. Let's make this another unforgettable evening of talent and compassion!”

Audiences WOWED at last year's event!

Alongside Mae, the event’s very special judging panel also includes Swing Singer and toastmaster extraordinaire Nigel Adair and ‘The Tenor's’ very own Joshua Daniels, award winning singer and choral director.

Not only will there be the judges choice award and the highest fundraiser award, but there'll be an audience vote too - so show them your support and get your tickets today!

Your participation will help raise essential funds for Cransley Hospice Trust to support and develop modern hospice care and services for people with a life-limiting illness and their families in our community... because every moment matters.

So what are you waiting for! BOOK NOW to secure the best seats in the house! www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/sing-for-cransley-2025/