Yardley Arts launch Summer Exhibition

Yardley Arts are launching their Summer Exhibition “Capturing Nature” with 18 talented regional artists.

Starting on June 29 and running until 7 July between 10-4 ((closed 1/2 July), you can view and buy lovely art, ranging from drawings to oils to sculptures, in the spacious Old School Hall in pretty Yardley Hastings.

Admission is free and you can meet the artists too.

On Sunday 30 Jun, visitors can also visit 18 Open Gardens as well as the exhibition.

