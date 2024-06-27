Yardley Arts launch Summer Exhibition
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yardley Arts are launching their Summer Exhibition “Capturing Nature” with 18 talented regional artists.
Starting on June 29 and running until 7 July between 10-4 ((closed 1/2 July), you can view and buy lovely art, ranging from drawings to oils to sculptures, in the spacious Old School Hall in pretty Yardley Hastings.
Admission is free and you can meet the artists too.
On Sunday 30 Jun, visitors can also visit 18 Open Gardens as well as the exhibition.
Find out more at YardleyArts.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.