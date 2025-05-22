Wild Canvas returns for summer 2025 in Bedfordshire

Wild Canvas, the one-of-a-kind camping experience blending nature, music, creative arts and wellness, is set to return for its sixth year in August 2025, with tickets now on sale. The event runs from Thursday 7th August to Tuesday 26th August 2025.

Set across three scenic fields, this relaxed summer escape takes place at the picturesque riverside meadows of Turvey House Estate in Bedfordshire, just 1 hour 45 minutes away from London.

Wild Canvas is designed as the perfect getaway for those looking to unplug, unwind and reconnect. Whether after a laid-back camping retreat or an activity-filled break, the experience is tailored for all ages with plenty on offer.

Guests can take part in a range of activities, both complementary and paid, including bushcraft, circus skills, life drawing and kids craft sessions. Paddle boarding lessons are available, or campers can bring their own kayaks and SUPs to explore River Great Ouse. Other activities include an outdoor games club, kids disco and talent show. New for 2025, an intimate live music stage will feature small-scale jazz and folk performances on Saturday evenings.

The Nest, the well-being area has expanded and will offer a diverse programme including yoga, pilates, fitness classes, sound baths and free daily Rise & Move sessions. A treatment tent and riverside wood-fired sauna complete the outdoor wellness experience for those looking for something more to treat themselves.

Guests have a choice of accommodation options to suit different styles of camping. Furnished Bell Tents, sleeping up to four guests, come fully equipped with beds and bedding, outdoor seating and fire pits. The Nova Air Dome Tents, a brand-new spacious pod-style design from Boutique Camping, offer even more space, sleeping up to six guests with a fully furnished interior. For those who prefer a traditional camping experience, spacious car-free camping fields are available, alongside a designated area for campervans and live-in vehicles.

Food and drink complement the Wild Canvas experience and campers can enjoy hearty breakfasts and delicious fresh coffee each morning. The on-site café serves Caribbean-inspired curries and soups, paninis and wholesome salads while food trucks and De Nadas Empanadas provide a variety of street food options.

The Wild HQ Courtyard Bar offers local beers, ales, signature cocktails and wine. Curated playlists set the tone throughout the week but weekends bring the event to life with live DJs and musical performances throughout.