Wicksteed Park delivers something for everyone this Christmas

Wicksteed Park has a bumper stocking-full of festive fun to ensure all the family have a magical time this Christmas.

The unforgettable Wicksteed Park family experience offers a family meet and greet with Santa Claus, so they can share all their Christmas wishes before choosing a present from the Elf’s Workshop.

Tickets, which cost £15 per person, also allow visitors to enjoy a wonderful day exploring everything else on offer, including a ride on the Wicksteed Railway, boarding at the North Pole Station, and visiting Santa Claus’ very own reindeer.

Visitors can also say hello to their favourite farm animals, whizz down the astroslide, take a spin on the carousel, have a go at Crazy Golf, or leave their Christmas wish on the wishing tree.

Bookings are being taken from 10am to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday to December 22 as well as Monday December 23 and Tuesday December 24. Go to: wicksteedpark.org/events/christmas-at-wicksteed-park/

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: “We have been working extra hard to create an amazing and memorable festive experience featuring many of the unique aspects of the park.

“We are delighted that we have something for everyone.”

Wicksteed Park combines a 281-acre estate including 147 acres of beautiful parkland with more than 25 rides and attractions for all the family.

It was opened in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed, the creator of swings and slides as we know them today, who had a vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families' health and wellbeing.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust was formed to ensure his work continued after his death and the park has become known as the home of children’s play.