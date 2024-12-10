What We Did After Our Holidays - Fairport Convention regroup for 2025 UK Tour

Fairport Convention Winter Tour 2025

After a packed year - including two acclaimed tours and another highly successful Cropredy Convention - we’re very happy to be announcing Fairport Convention’s Winter 2025 UK Tour - stopping off at The Core in Corby on Sunday 23rd February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a career now spanning 58 years, each trip around the sun herald's another milestone. 2025 sees Fairport Convention 55 years on from their seminal Full House album - featuring Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks - all of whom join the lineup for next year’s UK Tour. Unlike many of their peers, they continue to sell out venues across the country - delighting both existing fans and new converts alike.

Fairport Convention Winter UK Tour 2025Sunday 23rd February, 7:30pmThe Core, Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TICKETS: https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/fairport-convention/

With their most well-known track Who Knows Where The Time Goes now nearing 30 million streams on Spotify, Fairport Convention are the architects of British Folk Rock and true statesmen of the scene - cherished by critics, musicians and fans in equal measure. An evening in the company of the Fairport chaps is both a bloody good time, and a chance to see an essential component of the UK’s musical history.