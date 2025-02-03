'West Side Story' comes to Corby

Weldon Theatre School, winner of the 2024 Spirit of Corby Award, has been shining a light on local talent since it opened in 2014. In recent years they have performed hit West End shows such as ‘School of Rock’, ‘Sister Act’ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ in The Core at Corby Cube.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"WATS has been my family since I was 10…they [have] increased both my confidence and love for the arts and created the most loving and supportive environment I could ever ask for." Caitlin Steele, playing Snowboy in ‘West Side Story’

Last November, WATS performed a celebratory show, ‘A Night of Musicals’. Old and new members joined together to mark the 10 year anniversary of the theatre school. Company Owner and Director, Megan Jones, opened the school whilst studying at university; over the years it has grown immensely and now has over 100 members. Due to such success, the company recently split into two halves: with the Juniors ranging from age 5 to 11, and the Seniors from age 12 to 21. During the last weekend of January, the Juniors performed two spectacular sold-out showings of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda JR’. This weekend, the Seniors are taking on the sensational Sondheim classic ‘West Side Story’. Based upon the story of 'Romeo and Juliet', book tickets now to see the story of two rival gangs and one forbidden love unravel on the stage of The Core at Corby Cube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Attending WATS firstly as a cast member and then a Sunday helper has made me more resilient in things I’d never thought I'd be able to do, [I’ve made] life-long friendships with the most amazing family!" Grace Hadley, previous cast member.

'West Side Story' cast

Performances on Friday 7th at 7PM and Saturday 8th & Sunday 9th at 2:30PM and 7PM

Tickets available online at www.thecorecorby.com or call the box office at 01536 470470

The Core at Corby Cube, George Street,Corby NN17 1QG

Written by Isabel Shone, playing the role of Maria in ‘West Side Story’