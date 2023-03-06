Wellingborough's Castle Theatre to host Michael Bublé meets Frank Sinatra production

'Michael Bublé' & 'Frank Sinatra' in the show

Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra fans have an opportunity to ‘experience the next best thing’ at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Saturday, March 18, in the tribute musical “Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown!”.

The ‘concert that never was’ sees Frank Sinatra time travel from his 1950s zenith to meet today’s Canadian contender for his crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanging out with Michael Bublé sees their worlds collide in an evening of their hottest hits amid a fun storyline, underpinned by a full live band featuring some musicians on Michael Bublé’s 2022 album, ‘Higher’.

‘Michael Bublé’ will be singing his smash hits like Haven’t Met You Yet, Me & Mrs Jones, Cry Me A River, It’s A Beautiful Day, Home, and ‘Frank Sinatra’ swinging classics like Strangers In The Night, Fly Me To The Moon & New York. Alongside duets of songs they have both had hits with like That’s Life, You Make Me Feel So Young, and more.

The cast features award-winning Michael Bublé impressionist Luke Hingley, who impressed Michael Bublé enough to post his glowing opinion of Luke on social media, and acclaimed Frank Sinatra impressionist Kevin Fitzsimmons.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown! is a must-see evening of entertainment where audiences can experience what it would have been like had these two musical icons performed together in their prime. Audiences we have seen so far have been captivated by the unique storyline and excited by the individual performances and the duets of songs they’ve both had hits with half a century apart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad