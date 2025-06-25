Wellingborough Windrush 2025 art & heritage exhibition

Come and see the Bob Marley 80th One Love Wall

We have invited artists to exhibit their work as part of the Wellingborough Windrush 2025 celebration.

We have also memorabilia from the West Indies Cricket Team including a signed shirt worn by Brian Lara, one of the best Cricket batsmen of all time on display.

In memory of Bob Marley who would have celebrated his 80th birthday this year, we have created a Wall exhibiting a trail of his history which is 4 meters long. We would like to invite people to have their photograph taken with the 80th One Love wall.

There will be artists on site on the Saturday 28th to create a heritage art trail which people can meet the artist and be a part of its creation.