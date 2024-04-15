Wellingborough Walks Action Group: Fundraising quiz evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All are welcome to join the event.

Tickets are £10 which includes a supper of jacket potato and salad buffet. There will be a raffle to add to the fun.

The fundraising is aiming to raise funds for the court hearing fees over the felling of the heritage lime trees on London Road, Wellingborough which are due to be felled for road widening, despite having Tree Preservation Orders on them.

