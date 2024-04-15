Wellingborough Walks Action Group: Fundraising quiz evening
Wellingborough Walks Action Group are holding a fundraising quiz evening on Friday, 26th April at St Andrew's Hall at 7pm.
All are welcome to join the event.
Tickets are £10 which includes a supper of jacket potato and salad buffet. There will be a raffle to add to the fun.
The fundraising is aiming to raise funds for the court hearing fees over the felling of the heritage lime trees on London Road, Wellingborough which are due to be felled for road widening, despite having Tree Preservation Orders on them.
For tickets please see the website or contact your local WWAG member to reserve your place.