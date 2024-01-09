Fun, Food and Fundraising for the Trees at 6.30pm on Saturday 27th January, at St Andrews Church Hall, Wellingborough.

All are welcome to join in an evening of fun and food at St Andrews Church Hall on Saturday 27th January at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the bingo are £10, which includes bingo games, and a jacket potato with a choice of fillings plus buffet. Drinks and other snacks will be available to buy, and a fundraising raffle will be held.

Marion Turner-Hawes, leader of the Wellingborough Walks Action Group and local councillor said that "We are extremely grateful for all the support and financial contributions to help get us this far".