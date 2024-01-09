Wellingborough Walks Action Group: Bingo evening
Fun, Food and Fundraising for the Trees at 6.30pm on Saturday 27th January, at St Andrews Church Hall, Wellingborough.
All are welcome to join in an evening of fun and food at St Andrews Church Hall on Saturday 27th January at 6.30pm.
Tickets for the bingo are £10, which includes bingo games, and a jacket potato with a choice of fillings plus buffet. Drinks and other snacks will be available to buy, and a fundraising raffle will be held.
It is expected that the case may go to the High Court early in 2024.
Marion Turner-Hawes, leader of the Wellingborough Walks Action Group and local councillor said that "We are extremely grateful for all the support and financial contributions to help get us this far".
The felling of the trees on London Road for the road enlargement is still under threat.