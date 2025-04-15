Wellingborough Gospel Choir: Musical memories and great gardeners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The well known and acclaimed Wellingborough Gospel Choir is to star in a special concert in Higham Ferrers later this month

''The choir is coming back by popular demand. People loved the choir the last time they visited Higham Ferrers, so we just had to invite them back to perform,'' said Carol Fitzgerald secretary to the Friends of St Mary's which is staging its annual Arts Weekend on the 26 and 27th April.

Organisers expect the choir will be a big drawcard at the Saturday evening event in St Mary's Church.

Many of the choir starred in the final of '' Britain's Got Talent with Northants Sings out, Carol added.

Members of the Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir will be raising their voices again in Higham Ferrers

The Sunday afternoon April 27th event - Gardeners Question Time - is also certain to attract quite a crowd when it unfolds in the town's historic Bede House, next to the church.

Gardeners will be able to get advice from three nationally renowned experts: Bunny Gibson , a Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner and Radio4 GQT panelist; Susie Pasley - Tyler of Coton Manor Garden and winner of the Nation's Favourite Garden award : and Joe Whitehead , the head gardener at Burghley House.

Tickets for both Singing Live and Gardeners Question time are available from www.artsweekendhigham.com or from Sidey Design in the Town's Market Square.

The Friends of St Mary's is a secular group of volunteers dedicated to the preservation of the town's Grade 1 listed buildings.