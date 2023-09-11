Wellingborough choir needs more singers

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough Orpheus Choir has been entertaining audiences in and around Wellingborough for 70 years.

During that time, they have performed many of the major classical choral works, often with an orchestra and professional soloists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, their membership has not yet returned to pre-Covid levels, and for their very successful platinum anniversary concert in April this year they invited the Camerata Singers from Kettering to swell their numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough Orpheus Choir's Christmas concert 2022

Publicity Officer Maureen Williams said: “Although we do sing other sacred music, classic popular songs, traditional folk songs and songs from the shows, most of us joined the choir to be able to experience singing the great classical choral works with an orchestra.

"If we are to continue to do that, we need more singers in all parts, but particularly in the base and tenor sections.”

To give potential members an opportunity to try them out, the choir planned a ‘Come and Sing’ workshop in June to rehearse and perform music with a coronation theme. Unfortunately, this had to be cancelled at the last minute when seven choir members went down with Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has now been rescheduled for Saturday 30th September and will take place at the United Reformed Church, High Street Wellingborough, starting at 10.00am and finishing with an informal performance at 3.15pm.

Led by the choir’s dynamic musical director, Nicolas Moodie, the music will include Handel's 'Zadok the Priest' and Parry's 'I was Glad', both performed at the Coronation in May.

It will cost just £5 to take part, but you must register beforehand by contacting Maureen Williams on 01604 870318, or email [email protected]. The choir would also love to have an audience to listen to the results of their work at 3.15pm; £5 at the door.