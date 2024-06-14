Wellingborough Carnival Parade and Party in the Park 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join the spectacular Wellingborough Carnival & Party in the Park!

Get ready for a weekend of vibrant celebrations as Wellingborough gears up for its annual Carnival & Party in the Park extravaganza! Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 6th, 2024, when the lively Carnival procession will take over the town’s streets. The parade will be led by the new carnival court of 2024 .

There is still plenty of time to join this year's Wellingborough Carnival! Walk, dance, juggle or drive your way round we would love you to take part. Charity and Business entries welcome too.

Visit our website for more details and to download an application form at www.wellingboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/party...